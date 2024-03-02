The Philadelphia 76ers, on Friday night, made a roster move following their much-needed 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers have decided to waive two-way player Kenneth Lofton Jr., after just three and a half months with the team, opening up a two-way roster spot for someone who could presumably be of more help to the team during the stretch run.
The 76ers signed Lofton to a two-way contract off of waivers back in December 2023 when the Memphis Grizzlies surprisingly waived the 21-year old forward out of Louisiana Tech to clear a roster spot for Bismack Biyombo. The second-year big man was the G-League Rookie of the Year last season, although Lofton quickly became expendable for Memphis.
With the 76ers, Kenneth Lofton Jr. ran into the same problem of not being able to cement himself as a regular in the rotation. Since latching with the team in December, Lofton played a grand total of nine minutes across two games, filling garbage time minutes in two contests separated by 16 games. Making it difficult for Lofton to get playing time in Philadelphia is the presence of Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, and Mo Bamba, all of whom would get minutes above him when healthy.
Nonetheless, it looks like Lofton is becoming the NBA version of MLB's Quad-A player — the player too good for the minors, yet someone who can't solidify himself as a big leaguer. Despite his lackluster stats in the NBA, he has torn up the opposition in the G-League; in 29.8 minutes per game with the Delaware Blue Coats, Lofton has put up 27.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game on 58/32/75 splits from the field.
Kenneth Lofton Jr.'s level of production in the G-League should mean that teams with open two-way roster spots (such as the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks) could be looking into bringing him in.
Now, it's unclear how the 76ers will be using their open two-way roster spot. That move will be close to negligible anyway to their quest of maintaining a strong position in the Eastern Conference standings. After all, two-way players are ineligible to play in the postseason.