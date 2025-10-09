The Philadelphia 76ers are at a crossroads heading into the 2025-26 season. Many pundits deemed them a major winner during the 2024 NBA offseason after they added Paul George to supplement their Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey-led core, but they could not have been more disappointing last year, with Embiid playing in just 19 games last year while George suffered some serious decline in his level of play.

Nevertheless, the 76ers' hopes entering the new campaign have been renewed, even though there are still plenty of concerns surrounding the team at the moment. Embiid is at least practicing out on the court, which means that he could be ready for opening night. Even if all else fails, a healthy Embiid propels the 76ers to legitimate playoff contention. And if he manages to avoid the injury bug in the postseason, they could even challenge for Eastern Conference supremacy considering how a few playoff teams are set to go through gap seasons.

But alas, Embiid has struggled to stay healthy ever since he injured his left knee against the Golden State Warriors in early 2024. He was so dominant during the 2023-24 campaign, but that injury appears to have changed the trajectory of his career in a big way. While he did still dominate during the 2024 postseason, a tell-all story from ESPN showed just how badly his knee got hurt in trying to lift the 76ers past the New York Knicks during that year's playoffs.

Embiid is about to turn 32 in March, so his knees aren't about to get any healthier. But perhaps electing to undergo surgery in February would be enough to set him up for a healthy 2025-26 campaign.

Without further ado, here are three bold predictions for the 76ers star for the 2025-26 season.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Joel Embiid averages over 30 points per game in revenge season

Again, there's no need to mention just how Embiid has been unable to remain healthy for the past year or so. But during his MVP year and half of the 2023-24 campaign, there was arguably no one more unstoppable in the NBA than the 76ers star.

During his MVP campaign, Embiid averaged 33.1 points per game on 55/33/86 shooting splits to go along with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.0 steal per contest. His true shooting was at a bonkers 65.5 percent — an eye-popping number for the NBA's scoring champion.

Many had Nikola Jokic over Embiid as the MVP during that year. Perhaps Jokic's all-around impact on offense was better than Embiid's, and he did prove in the grand postseason stage that he can lead the Denver Nuggets to greatness. But make no mistake about it, whatever gap between Embiid and Jokic during that year, if there even was a gap in the first place, was negligible — especially when the 76ers star is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA as well.

But somehow, Embiid one-upped himself the following season. He averaged 34.7 points per game, 11.0 rebounds, a career-best 5.6 assists, and his true shooting stayed similar, only suffering a little drop-off in percentage points (64.4).

The 76ers star had the complete offensive package during that year. He nearly shot 40 percent from three (38.8) on nearly four attempts per game, and he put up his best free-throw shooting season yet (88.3 percent on 11.6 attempts per ballgame).

Embiid blended the postgame of Hakeem Olajuwon, with the foul-baiting ability of prime James Harden, to go along with the midrange scoring efficiency of Kevin Durant. He even led the league that year in three-point percentage on catch-and-shoot attempts, at 55.1 percent. The 76ers star is a unique force of nature, and it's quite a shame that injuries have slowed him down so much over the past year or so.

But if Embiid's decision to opt for early surgery, giving him a ton of rest heading into the new year, pays off in the form of a return to form, then him averaging over 30 points per game is not that far-fetched. It's whether or not he'd be playing in enough games for that to matter that will decide the fate of the 76ers' season.

Article Continues Below

The 76ers star plays in over 60 games

It's difficult to make projections as to how many games Embiid would be playing in the 2025-26 season. No one knows just how healthy he actually is. It is a very good sign that he's working out on the court even though there are no concrete indicators that he'd be ready for Opening Night, but his injury history has got to be very worrying.

But again, circumstances heading into next season are different from how he was handling his health entering the 2024-25 campaign. Last year, he played himself off the bone during the 76ers' playoff run, and he may have rushed himself back to action during the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was evident that he wasn't quite 100 percent yet, but he was always going to make the team considering that he committed to playing for Team USA over the host nation France.

Embiid has played in over 60 games four times in his career, and he only played in fewer than 50 during notable seasons. During his rookie campaign, the 76ers were handling him with kid gloves, hence his 31 games played count. He suffered a meniscus injury in '23-24, limiting him to 39 games, and no words can perfectly describe just how big of a disaster last year was for him.

No smart betting man would gamble on the 76ers star playing in over 60 games. But this is a bold predictions piece, and the NBA is always a better place when Embiid is dominating and back to having fun out there on the court.

Embiid leads 76ers to top-three seed in the East

If Embiid plays in over 60 games and averages over 30 points per game, chances are the 76ers are a good team. They'll be much better if George manages to return to form after a down year.

As things stand, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are the two favorites for the top seeds in the conference. After that, it's looking like fair game. The 76ers' luck may be due for a turnaround, and if Embiid hits a pot of gold, then the 76ers will be as well.