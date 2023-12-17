The Grizzlies will be releasing one player from the roster to make room for Ja Morant's return. Read for more details at ClutchPoints.

Ja Morant is set to return from suspension soon. The Memphis Grizzlies will receive a massive boost in production once he's back on the floor. But to make room for him on the roster, the front office must release someone.

With that said, the Grizzlies will be cutting Kenneth Lofton Jr., per team writer Damichael Cole. Memphis had just one player over the roster limit and Lofton is the guy they decided to let go.

“The Grizzlies are expected to part ways with center Kenneth Lofton Jr. Memphis has 16 players on their roster after signing Bismack Biyombo with a suspension exemption, and they need to waive a player before Ja Morant returns on December 19th.”

Lofton played 15 games this season and averaged 2.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, and .09 assists per game. He played a rather minimal role as he played roughly six to seven minutes per game. Although he played decent with the limited time he received, the Grizzlies feel his play is no longer needed.

As for Ja Morant, his first game back will be on December 19 when Memphis plays the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant was suspended after flashing guns multiple times on social media. Additionally, other altercations, like the physical altercation with a teenager, that played a part in his suspension as well.

Hopefully, the time off was enough for Ja Morant to get his act straight. Considering he's a superstar NBA player, it'd be nice to see him play basketball without all of the outside noise. If he can do that, then the Grizzlies can get back on track in the Western Conference.