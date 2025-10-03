For some, there is little room for optimism when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers, including ESPN’s Brian Windhorst ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. While head coach Nick Nurse sees promise in Joel Embiid’s recovery, a non-timeline for his return suggests uncertainty, and the same could be said about Paul George — two of the 76ers’ prominent players.

Windhorst looked at the bright side of things for the 76ers, including Tyrese Maxey and the influx of young, talented guards, he said, but couldn’t keep a straight face, per ESPN’s Hoop Collective.

“Tyrese Maxey is fully healthy and fully energized. He was bouncing around; he was his typical self. And so, if you’ve got anything to lean on, you can lean on that,” Windhorst said. “The excitement of that young back court. Also, and I don’t know why I’m saying this, but the Sixers are optimistic that they’re going to have their team. I mean, I’m just reporting, I’m just reporting what they’re saying.”

The 76ers drafted VJ Edgecombe with the third overall pick in this year’s draft, joining Jared McCain, Philadelphia’s 2024 first-round pick, who averaged 15.3 points in 23 games before a meniscus tear in his left knee ended his rookie season. The Sixers are hoping the two young prospects can serve as a supporting cast to Embiid, George, and Maxey; however, health has been a continuous hurdle, and this upcoming season is no different.

Jared McCain to miss the start of the season for the 76ers

After missing most of 2024-25 due to a meniscus injury, 76ers’ Jared McCain underwent thumb surgery for a torn UCL before training camp. McCain is expected to miss the start of the upcoming regular season, adding his name back to a long list of injuries for the 76ers, including starters Joel Embiid and Paul George.

In the Sixers’ preseason opener against the Knicks, their third overall pick, VJ Edgecombe, started in his preseason debut. He finished with 14 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, six rebounds, and three assists. Tyrese Maxey also scored 14 points on 5-of-12 attempts. The Knicks beat the 76ers 99-84.

The Sixers host the Knicks in a preseason rematch on Saturday.