Raise your hand if you've heard this one before: the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with another injury. The past few seasons haven't gone well for the 76ers on the health front, and it has continued already into this new season. This time, it's rookie VJ Eddgecombe, who is dealing with a hip injury, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“The Sixers say VJ Edgecombe won’t play tonight against Orlando with left hip soreness, but that he participated in shootaround and is expected to practice next week. Embiid, George, Lowry and McCain all will also sit out tonight’s game,” Bontemps wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It doesn't sound like Edgecombe's injury doesn't sound serious, especially since he's still participating in shootaround. With the regular season starting in the next few weeks, it will be important for the 76ers to be cautious with Edgecombe, regardless of what the injury is.

The 76ers already have an injury to Jared McCain, and it's uncertain when he'll be back on the court. As far as the backcourt, Tyrese Maxey will have to handle things at the guard position for now, and Kyle Lowry and Quentin Grimes will also help him if their depth is not where it needs to be.

Article Continues Below

76ers already dealing with injuries before season

The 76ers dealt with injuries all season, and the hope was that things would be better coming into this year. Already, McCain is set to miss the start of the season because of a thumb injury. He had already missed most of his rookie season last year because of a torn meniscus.

Joel Embiid missed most of last season with his recurring knee injury, and he is still working his way back to get on the court. Along with Paul George, head coach Nick Nurse says that both players are making progress to return from their injuries, and it will be interesting to see if either is ready for when the season starts.

The 76ers brought back most of their roster from last season, and the hope is that if they can stay relatively healthy, they can make the playoffs with the team they have. Their success will hinge on the availability of their big three of Embiid, Maxey, and George, and just seeing them all on the court together will be a plus.