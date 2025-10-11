The Philadelphia 76ers have quite a bit of uncertainty coming into the 2025-26 season when it comes to the health of Joel Embiid. But one thing the 76ers can be sure of is the consistency of Tyrese Maxey, who exploded in the first quarter of the team’s preseason game on Friday against the Orlando Magic.

Friday’s game against the Magic was the 76ers’ third preseason so far, and Tyrese Maxey went off with 17 points in the first quarter. The 76ers’ star had his full offensive arsenal on display, finishing at the basket and knocking down three-point shots as well.

Throughout the last few seasons, Maxey has been one of the biggest bright spots for the 76ers. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he’s improved every season he’s been in the league.

Article Continues Below

This past season, Maxey appeared in 52 games at a little over 37 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 43.7 percent shooting from the field, 33.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the 76ers’ playoff run in 2023-24, Maxey was arguably the team’s best player. He averaged 29.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line while playing 44.5 minutes per game.

The 76ers are going to be counting heavily on Maxey to help lead and steady the team this year amid the uncertainty. In addition to Embiid’s health concerns, the 76ers also don’t have a concrete answer for when Paul George is supposed to be back in the lineup.