Philadelphia 76ers agree to a two-way deal with former Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. for the rest of the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-way deal with forward Kenneth Lofton Jr, per Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN. He spent the past two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, working through their affiliate G-League roster. Lofton will serve as a depth piece for the 76ers' front court, backing up one of the best centers in the NBA, Joel Embiid.

Lofton was a highly touted prospect out of high school and has always been a household name, competing with the U19 USA FIBA team, but he hasn't been able to fully crack an NBA roster. He has the ability to compete with professionals and he's shown that when he gets the chance to play heavy minutes, but today's NBA just isn't fit for Lofton. While he has a decent shot for his size, he plays mostly through the paint with a slow pace that isn't common in the league.

The 76ers are a great fit for Lofton since he can be a serviceable practice piece against Embiid and can also take the brute of the physical labor against other bigs if he's in the lineup. If Lofton ends up finding minutes with the Sixers roster, he can take some of the post load off Embiid, which will be great for Embiid's season longevity.

Through the back end of the season in 2023 Lofton showed he can truly make an impact, getting meaningful minutes in the final games of the regular season. He should certainly be on an NBA roster given his 6'6,” 275 pound frame, and the 76ers prove to be the team that believes in him.