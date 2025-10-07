Former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson is opening up about some of the demons he has battled in his life. Iverson says in a new interview that quitting drinking was one of the best decisions he ever made.

“When you get drunk, you're not how you usually are,” Iverson said in an interview with CBS.

"One of my best decisions that I've ever made in my life was stop drinking… when you get drunk, you're not how you usually are." Former NBA star Allen Iverson on being 6 months sober 🙏 (via @CBSMornings)pic.twitter.com/7FWHOReb3Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Iverson admitted that he is six months sober. The former 76ers star, who played at Georgetown, says he feels better than he has in a long time.

“The more and more I see it on other people, the more and more it made me happy about the decision,” Iverson added.

Iverson was a star in the NBA. While the former guard didn't win an NBA championship, he was considered one of the best point guards to play the game during his heyday. Iverson played with the 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons during his long NBA career.

Iverson was also a high school football star in Virginia, before he committed to playing basketball as a full-time profession. He last played in the NBA during the 2009-2010 season.

Article Continues Below

Allen Iverson is one of the best 76ers players ever

Iverson won plenty of accolades during his days with the 76ers. He was the overall no. 1 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. With the 76ers, Iverson won the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2001. He was also the league's Rookie of the Year in 1997.

Iverson made 11 All-Star games, during his long career in the NBA. While his time in Philadelphia wasn't always smooth-sailing, Iverson is considered one of the best players to ever suit up for that franchise. He finished his NBA career with 24,368 points.

Iverson has written a new book about his life and career. It is called “Misunderstood.” The former 76ers star's admission about his alcohol problems are one of several revelations expected to be discussed in the book.

76ers fans are certainly happy to hear that Iverson is sober and happy.