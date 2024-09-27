The Philadelphia 76ers' first preseason game of 2024 is against the New Zealand Breakers of Australia's NBL. To bolster their roster against NBA competition, Philly's overseas opponent has signed Tacko Fall.

The Breakers, who will also face the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder in their NBA tour, said in their announcement that the addition of Fall is “strategically targeted towards the Breakers’ US tour.”

As the Breakers prepare to go against star big men like Joel Embiid, Chet Holmgren and Lauri Markkanen (unless their teams exercise caution and hold them out), having such a big player with NBA experience will be helpful, even if he has been out of the league for a few seasons.

“I’m excited to be part of this squad and to represent the BNZ Breakers,” Fall said in the announcement. “The opportunity to compete against NBA teams again is a great challenge, and I’m looking forward to doing whatever I can to help the club.”

Tacko Fall joins NBL team to play against Jazz, 76ers, Thunder

After appearing in three NBA seasons from 2019 to 2022, Fall has spent the last two seasons playing in the Chinese Basketball Association. The 7-foot-6 native of Senegal and former UCF standout played 26 games with the Boston Celtics and 11 with the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted.

“Tacko is a game-changer on the defensive end, and his experience in the NBA will be invaluable to us as we prepare to take on the challenge of competing against some of the best teams in the world,” said Breakers head coach Matt Walsh in the team’s announcement.

Fall is one of several former NBA players on the Breakers' roster, including former Sixer Jonah Bolden, Matthew Mooney and Freddie Gillespie. They will play the Jazz on Friday, October 4, the 76ers on Monday, October 7 and the Thunder on Thursday, October 10.