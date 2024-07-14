The Philadelphia 76ers will rely on a new big three this season led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Also in town are supporting players like Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond who will make the Sixers a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference if all goes according to plan.

A key holding member of the Sixers is Joel Embiid, whom Philly needs to have another MVP caliber season with the Sixers. Stephen A. Smith thinks it's possible based on recent statements.

Smith's comments came to light amid a Summer League win over owner Tom Gores' hapless Detroit Pistons. The Sixers got the chance to pony up some dough to retain the services of a promising young forward.

Smith had words of affirmation for Embiid that are perhaps unlike anything Sixers fans have ever heard, at least in terms of the confidence they were spoken with by the veteran NBA analyst.

Smith Gets Real On 76ers' Joel Embiid

Embiid battled injuries in the Sixers' playoff series loss to the New York Knicks last season leading many to question Embiid's status as a top five player. While Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to the second round of the playoffs the Sixers were buried by an Eastern Conference foe with way less playoff experience.

Embiid's reputation is on the line, and Smith is pushing his chips to the center of the table. He appeared on the Playmaker podcast on X and called for a moment to discuss the greatness of Embiid.

“As a talent at the center position, he is in the conversation as one of the greatest talents we have ever seen in the history of basketball,” Smith said while seeming to admit that Embiid still has a lot of work to do as a player who hasn't gotten out of the second round yet with the Sixers.

Embiid: Championship Or Bust

Embiid also said recently that a Sixers championship is the most important part of his legacy going forward as it is the one thing that will change people's perception of him in this stage of his career.

As he trains and prepares to compete for a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris, he will have the advantage of being able to blend in around superstars Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and others.

Embiid can improve his legacy with a gold medal win, but it will ultimately prove to be an appetizer for the main course, a potential championship alongside Tyrese Maxey and new addition Paul George, next season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid has not yet played with a small forward who has the savvy and skills of Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey is also coming into his own as a star in his own right.

The time is now for Embiid to prove Smith right and improve his durability in preparation for another Sixers championship quest.