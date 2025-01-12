In a shocking turn of events, the Philadelphia 76ers' new downtown arena is now being scrapped. The Sixers, after a years-long effort to construct a new home in the downtown portion of the city, will remain in the stadium district in South Philly.

Ernest Owens of Philadelphia magazine first reported that the 76ers' plans for their new arena, 76 Place at Market East, were being scrapped after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell got involved. According to Sean Collins Walsh of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers and Comcast Spectacor, the owner of the Wells Fargo Center and the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, will work together on a new stadium.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia added that the 76ers and Flyers will be 50/50 partners on the new home for both teams. The Sixers have wanted a new arena to have more control over their scheduling and facilities as well as playing a part in revitalizing Center City. Although they won’t be moving downtown, they're still finding a way to do just that.

76ers to remain in South Philly despite approval for downtown arena

Philadelphia City Council approved the bills about the new arena in December but the team is now reversing course just a month later. The 76ers faced harsh opposition from local activists and Comcast Spectacor in its new project, which was announced in July of 2022, and rumors spread of a potential relocation to New Jersey. They reached a deal with Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration this past September.

According to Kevin Kinkead of Crossing Broad, the new arena plan will include a bid for a WNBA team in Philadelphia. As the league grows, the city is eager to get involved in the next round of expansion after teams in the Bay Area, Portland and Toronto have been announced.

The 76ers first moved into the Wells Fargo Center in 1996 and have played in the building, which has undergone various name changes and will see another one in August 2025. The team's lease there ends in 2031, making the City Council vote in December paramount to its ability to stick to its timeline.