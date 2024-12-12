The Philadelphia 76ers' project for a new downtown arena is in the home stretch of being officially approved.

On Thursday morning, Philadelphia City Council's Committee of the Whole voted 12-4 in favor of the new arena, 76 Place at Market East. The Council vote was delayed numerous times and the arena plans were changed — the Sixers' initial community benefits agreement worth $50 million over 30 years has been bumped up to $60 million — but the project was approved quickly enough for the team to stick to its initial timeline.

The project legislation must pass one more vote but it is “all but certain to clear that final legislative hurdle,” according to Anna Orso of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The final approval is slated for next Thursday.

76ers' new arena receives initial approval from City Council

The 76ers announced the 76 Place project in 2022 as they looked to leave the Wells Fargo Center, the South Philadelphia arena where the team has played since 1996 and is owned by the parent company of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. The Sixers want their own building and relocation to downtown, where the majority of NBA teams' arenas are located.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced in September that her administration and the 76ers reached an agreement on the new arena. She announced further details of the plan and the city's approach in negotiations with the team that sought massive benefits for Philadelphia.

Protests for the arena have been commonplace at Council meetings and throughout the timeline of the project. Among the issues raised are the displacement of residents and businesses in the city's Chinatown, the neighborhood adjacent to the arena site, and worse traffic in the city. Opponents of the arena announced previously that “a mass caravan” of cars will drive to the arena site to “simulate the gridlock traffic that would be a frequent nightmare if the arena is approved for Market Street” on Thursday night.

Barring an unforeseen development, 76 Place will be the 76ers' new home starting in the 2031-32 NBA season.