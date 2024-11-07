The Philadelphia 76ers just cannot catch a break with injuries to begin the 2024-25 season. Tyrese Maxey is “expected to miss a couple of weeks” with a right hamstring injury, according to Shams Charania of ESPN, robbing the Sixers of their star guard and primary offensive engine to begin the season.

“I'm told that Tyrese Maxey will have a full evaluation later today [on Thursday] but the sides are bracing for him to miss about a couple of weeks with this hamstring injury. He's a guy that obviously wants to play through everything but he will need to take his time,” Charania said on First Take. “This is a soft tissue injury. The Sixers are going to take it very, very seriously.”

Maxey left the Sixers' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half due to right hamstring soreness. Two games into Paul George's return from a left knee bone bruise and just as Joel Embiid began to turn a corner with his knee injury management but was then hit with a three-game suspension, Maxey is now heading to the sidelines for an extended period of time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.