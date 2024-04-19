We've got the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game 1 Results simulated with NBA 2K24 to see the game's predicted winner. The #7 Sixers (47-35) survived the Play In Tournament thanks to a comeback effort against Miami. The #2 Knicks (50-32) will face against Philly in the playoffs for the first time since 1989. The winner of the game doesn't advance right away, but it sure makes life a lot easier. Without further ado, let's get right into the simulation
76ers vs. Knicks Game 1 Results – 2K24 Prediction
The New York Knicks will defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 121-117, according to our NBA 2K24 simulation. Philadelphia kept it close, even taking the lead at times, but failed to maintain a lead over the Knicks. New York meanwhile, played a solid game of ball, though at times almost allowed chaos to ensue. Nevertheless, they head back to the virtual locker rooms as winner of Game 1.
|TEAM
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|Final
|PHI
|26
|29
|23
|39
|117
|NY
|32
|27
|23
|39
|121
Both teams actually tied their point totals in the second half, meaning New York did just enough to stay within or ahead of the competition. Something notable about this matchup was the number of fouls committed by both sides (27 total). However, the Knicks were able to lead in other categories (Rebounds, 3 PT percentages) which helped just barely edge the 76ers.
Philly kept it close until the end, having to commit multiple fouls even with half a minute left to try and make a comeback attempt. However, they didn't have answer for the Knicks' offense, who ended up scoring 39 points in the final quarter. Additionally, the 76ers never maintained a lead higher than three points throughout the game.
In terms of player performances, Jalen Brunson won the game ball after dropping 49 points. Furthermore, he successfully converted all of his free throws, four of seven three pointers, and even picked up a steal. Joining him in the winning effort was Isaiah Hartenstein, who nabbed 13 rebounds while putting up 12 more points. Together, this duo helped the Knicks earn a win in game 1.
As for the 76ers, Joel Embiid reminded fans once again why he needs help out there on the court. Along with a 28 point, 17 rebound effort, Embiid also recorded 2 steals and three blockss in the contest. While Tobias Harris also put up 20+ points, he was relatively quiet when it came to other important aspect of the game. The rest of the 76ers' squad put up rather pedestrian numbers in the game.
Additionally, check out some of the game stats:
|76ers
|STAT
|Knicks
|47/84 (56%)
|Field Goals
|44/78 (56%)
|13/28 (46%)
|3 Pointers
|12/21 (57%)
|10/12 (83%)
|Free Throws
|21/26 (81%)
|7
|Offensive Rebounds
|11
|28
|Defensive Rebounds
|32
|5
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|4
|6 (11)
|Turnovers (Points Off)
|6(7)
|15
|Team Fouls
|12
|3
|Biggest Lead
|16
|24:11
|Time of Possession
|23:48
With the win, the Knicks secure game 1 and head to Game 2 1-0. Furthermore, they'll continue to play at home until Thursday for Game 3, where they'll then need to play in Philadelphia. Overall, the Knicks need a quick 4-0. Less games means less time for injury, more time for rest, and a quicker ticket to the next round. While they still need three more, a dub here makes things a bit easier.
As for the 76ers, a loss away hurts, but it's not the end of the world. Should they secure a win in NY during game 2, things will be looking good as they head back to Philly. However, it also means they need to play at least to game 5. With Embiid's fragile physical condition, Philadelphia would much prefer a swift conquest over this Knicks team. We'll see if they have what it takes to move ahead.
In terms of simulation accuracy, we feel it's not the worst, but still a bit too high scoring. While their numbers don't go unreasonably above their regular season averages, they seem to convert too many shots. Whether we need to lower quarter lengths, or customize CPU sliders, there's a lot to consider to make these sims more accurate. Regardless, we had a blast watching, and look forward to simulating. the next game
That wraps up the 76ers vs. Knicks Game 1 results brought to you by NBA 2K24. We hope you enjoyed watching, and keep on the lookout for more sims from us throughout the NBA playoffs. For more actual 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes for free rewards. Furthermore, check out the latest updated 2K player ratings.
Lastly, feel free to check out other Simulations of the rest of the Game 1 matchups. There's plenty of simulations to get you excited for the beginning of the NBA Playoffs. See you next time for Game 2!
