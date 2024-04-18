The Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks for game one of their first-round matchup! Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The 76ers were able to advance to this series after beating the Miami Heat in the Play-In game by one point. Against the Knicks in the regular season, the 76ers were 1-3. However, it is important to keep in mind that Joel Embiid played in just one of those games. In his one game, Embiid scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and blocked three shots. He is active, healthy, and ready to go for this playoff series, as will the rest of the team.
The Knicks are the second seed after having a very good season. They finished 50-32 and won their last five games of the season. Against the 76ers this year, the Knicks did have Julius Randle play one game. It is important to note that Randle will be out for the entirety of the playoffs. Jalen Brunson did average 22.3 points per game and 7.8 assists against the 76ers, though. Besides Randle, the rest of the Knicks are healthy and ready to make a playoff run.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: 76ers-Knicks Game 1 Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +120
New York Knicks: -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 208.5 (-110)
Under: 208.5 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers-Knicks Game 1
Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Joel Embiid has been back for six games, and he is the reason the 76ers have won every one of those matchups. He is their best player and a big reason for the 76ers' success. Since his return, including the Play-In game, Embiid has been averaging 29.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He is playing well, and the 76ers are going to be very hard to beat with Embiid on the floor. As long as he has a good game, the 76ers will continue to win.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks play very good defense, and that will continue in this game. During the season, the Knicks allowed just 108.2 points per game, which was the second-best in the NBA. Along with that, the Knicks allowed under 100 points in every game they played the 76ers this season. In fact, the Knicks held the 76ers to just 86.5 points per game in the four games played. That is some of the best defense played from any team. If the Knicks can continue to play like that, they are going to cover this spread.
The Knicks need Jalen Brunson to continue to step up. In the last 10 games of the season, Brunson has averaged 37.8 points, 8.3 assists, and he has shot 40 percent from beyond the arc. He is playing his best basketball of the season right now, so he is hot at the right time. If he can continue to play well, the Knicks are going to win this game.
Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick
This is going to be one of the best series in the first round of the NBA playoffs. These two teams are both hot, so it will be as competitive as it gets. As for the winner of this game, I am going to take the Knicks to win. They have dominated the 76ers on defense this season, and I think that will continue.
Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Knicks ML (-142)