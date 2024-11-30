ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams, especially the 76ers, have been struggling entering this game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a prediction and pick for the 76ers vs. Pistons.

The 76ers have struggled this season. They are 3-14, and their stars have been injured. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have all missed time in some fashion. They have a lot of potential this year, but it depends on how healthy their core is. They must start stringing together wins because it has been rough, and they must dig themselves out of that hole.

The Pistons were a disaster last year. They were the worst team in the NBA, and so far this season, they have looked a little better. Cade Cunningham has been great, and Jaden Ivey has also stepped up a lot this year. Cunningham makes this team go, and he will be key in this matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. They have struggled this year but look much better and can make a big statement in this game.

Here are the 76ers-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Pistons Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Detroit Pistons: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 215.5 (-112)

Under: 215.5 (-108)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' offense was solid last season but has fallen off a cliff this year. They are 29th in scoring at 104.8 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 42.9% from the field, and 29th in three-point shooting at 31.8% from behind the arc. Five players on the 76ers average over double digits in scoring, with Tyrese Maxey leading at 25.7 points per game. Then, Paul George also leads the way in assists at 4.8 per game. They are waiting for their whole team to play together consistently, but the best playmaker is Maxey, who makes this entire offense go as a whole. He gets a massive test in this game against the Pistons. The Pistons have been a decent defensive team, so this is a matchup to monitor in this game.

The 76ers' defense was solid last season and has been average this year. They allow 113.1 points per game, 48.7% from the field, and they allow 36.5% from behind the arc. This season, Andre Drummond has been great down low, leading with 8.5 rebounds per game. Joel Embiid leads the team in blocks at one per game, but KJ Martin is behind him with 0.7 blocks per game if he does not play. Finally, two 76ers average at least two steals per game, with Paul George leading at 2.3. The 76ers need to get healthy first, but when they do, this defense has a lot of potential to be great. This matchup favors the 76ers more because the Pistons have not found much success scoring the basketball outside Cade Cunningham. This is a pivotal matchup in this game.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons' offense was awful last season and has not been much better this year. They score 109.5 points per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.9% behind the arc. Five Pistons have averaged over double digits this season. Cade Cunningham has been the best player on offense, scoring 23.5 points per game. Then he also leads the team in assists at 8.9 per game. Cunningham has been the engine that makes this team go. The Pistons and he have a great matchup against the 76ers because of all their struggles on the defensive end of the court.

The defense for the Pistons was awful last season and has already looked much better this year. They allow 112 points per game, allow a field goal percentage of 45.5%, and allow a three-point field goal percentage defense of 36.7%. Down low, Jalen Duren leads in rebounds at 9.9 per game. Two Pistons are tied for the team lead in assists at 0.9 per game in Jaden Ivey and Cunningham. Finally, two Pistons are averaging at least one block per game, with Isaiah Stewart leading the team at 1.5. This defense looks better and has the potential to slow the 76ers down. Depending on who plays for Philadelphia, they have the defense to guard their stars.

Final 76ers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The 76ers have so much potential but have just not realized it yet. They are injured, and Joel Embiid and Paul George are not expected to play in this game. Tyrese Maxey makes the 76ers go, but he can not do it all alone. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are a great duo that can carry the Pistons in this game. Expect this to be close because both teams have been struggling recently, but the Pistons should win and cover at home.

Final 76ers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -2 (-110)