Joel Embiid is still dealing with a knee injury that has kept him in and out of lineup this season, but some people are still trying to figure out where it came from. After playing during the Paris Olympics, Embiid came back to the 76ers and was put on a strict load management routine where he missed a few games to start the season.

That led the league to do an investigation on the 76ers, and now it seems like there could have been a hidden injury, according to NBA insider Sam Amick on the Run it Back show.

“My understanding is that there was a setback of some kind,” Amick said. “Where it gets tricky is that Joel is notoriously quiet about his business.

“It is a confusing situation because I was in France with Team USA covering the Olympics. Talking with people from the national team, what struck me was what we saw on TV and on the court is one thing. When I learned he didn't miss a practice, he didn't miss a shootaround, he was a 100% participant in all national team activities. Now you try to reconcile that with the way he's been moving during the NBA season, just common sense tells you something in between went down.”

There does seem to be something strange going on when it comes to the timeline of events, but apparently, the league claimed that everything lined up when they did their investigation.

Joel Embiid's latest injury update for 76ers

In the latest news for Joel Embiid's injury, he was ruled out for their game against the Brooklyn Nets last week, and missed their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 25. The 76ers announced that Embiid was receiving treatment and further updates on his status would be provided early this week.

When Embiid has been on the floor this season, he hasn't looked like the dominant center we've seen in his career, and it's evident that the 76ers are trying their best to manage his minutes and put him in the best situation.

It's been a rough season for the 76ers outside of Embiid, as Paul George is also dealing with an injury that has kept him in and out of the lineup this season, and Tyrese Maxey has missed some games as well. If all three players can get on the court and play consistently, there's a chance they can run off a few games, but right now, their season is looking like a disappointment.