John Cena has made a name for himself in pro wrestling. With a record-tying 16 world championships, there’s no question that he is in the GOAT conversation. Although Cena has already pieced together a decorated wrestling career, he isn’t stopping there.

As of late, the champ has been making waves in the Hollywood scene. Cena has made the jump from wrestling to acting and has appeared in various films such as F9, The Suicide Squad, Playing With Fire, Bumble Bee, and many more. He also served as the TV host for shows including Wipeout and Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader.

Cena is the highest paid WWE wrestler, taking $9.5 million in salary. He has an $80 million net worth as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Furthermore with Hollywood projects under his belt, the Cenation Leader has got a lot of money to spend. While Cena is making a seamless transition into Hollywood, it’s interesting to see how he spends his millions.

Expensive WrestleMania Entrance

During his wrestling days, Cena had some spectacular WrestleMania entrances. After all, it was the showcase of the immortals. While Cena wanted to put on a show, this one may have cost a lot.

In Wrestlemania 23, Cena entered the arena with a black Ford Mustang and used it to shatter a WrestleMania signage made of glass. Cena reportedly shelled out $100,000 for that one.

Engagement Ring

In 2017, John Cena infamously proposed to then-girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. Cena and Bella had just beaten the tag team of Miz and Maryse. While popping the question, Cena proposed with a jaw dropping $115,000 worth Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, according to Essentially Sports.

As we all know, the engagement didn’t work and Cena’s relationship with Bella fell through. Although Bella wanted to return the ring, Cena reportedly refused.

Suits

While we were all accustomed to seeing Cena in jean shorts and sneakers, Cena can also be a suit kind of guy. In fact, in one episode of Total Bellas, Cena reportedly purchased 55 suits during a trip to New York.

According to WWE Superstar, he gets his suit game inspiration from his former boss in WWE, Vince McMahon.

Wedding Ceremony

After John Cena and Nikki Bella called off their relationship, both were quick to move on. While one half of the Bella Twins gave birth to a baby with Artem Chigvinstev, Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in private fashion. They initially shared their vows in 2020 at an attorney’s office in Tampa, Florida, but the couple would hold a ceremony at Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver.

It was certainly a good opportunity for Cena to also flash out his suit game.

Car Collection

Given that Cena brought out his passion for cars in the Fast and Furious franchise, the same can be said in real life. The Doctor of Thuganomics owns at least 20 vehicles including a 2017 Ford GT, a custom Corvette called InCENArator, a Ferrari 360 Spider, and many more. He also has a Rolls Royce that was valued at $400,000.

Although Cena sold the Ford GT, which increased tensions between him and Ford, the two parties eventually settled out of court.

Private Jet Travels

Despite having a lavish car collection, John Cena prefers to travel by air in a private jet. Cena is one of the faces of the WWE. Although he currently works part time in wrestling, Cena now has to manage his schedule filled with several projects in Hollywood.

Cena chooses to fly in a luxurious Gulfstream Jet which reportedly costs $20,000 per flight, based on Herald Weekly reports.

Real Estate

If you’re the highest paid wrestler in WWE with Hollywood projects on the side, Cena can afford to live in a luxurious home. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cena resides in Land O’ Lakes, Florida. The 16-time World Champion shelled out $3.5 million for the property. As seen in Total Divas, the property had indoor and outdoor pools. It has also undergone multiple renovations.

Aside from his property in Florida, Cena also has a property in Mission Hills of San Diego. The home features a hot tub, swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a fireplace.

Charity Work

When it comes to philanthropy, John Cena is among the best. In fact, Cena is the record holder for granting the most number of Make-A-Wish wishes with 650.

On top of granting wishes, he also hasn’t been shy about giving financial assistance to veterans and firefighters. He reportedly donated $500,000 to the crew that tackled the California wildfires, per CBS News. This donation came after Cena just portrayed a firefighter in one of his films, Playing with Fire.

Cena also donated one million dollars in a fundraiser with FitOps. The WWE Star wanted to give assistance to the initiative aiming to resolve veteran suicide cases.