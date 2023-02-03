The San Diego Padres will have a multitude of dilemmas to address after the 2023 season, including the future of Manny Machado with the team. Machado currently has six more years left on the mega 10-year, $300 million deal he signed off on in 2019, but he will be able to opt out of his contract following the 2023 campaign.

From Padres general manager A.J. Preller’s standpoint, he is hoping to see Machado stay put with the team past the upcoming season. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney” podcast, Preller said that he wants the veteran third baseman to don a Padres jersey for a “long time.”

“He’s coming off another MVP-type season, and we want him here with the Padres; we want him here a long time,” Preller said. “But he’s under contract, so it’s more Manny’s decision, honestly, with how this plays out with the opt-out at the end of the season.

“What we’ve tried to do is make it known that we value and appreciate him, and we’re going to listen to what he wants to say, and then we’re going to figure out what’s best for everyone moving forward.”

Preller also noted that he plans to touch base with Machado in the coming weeks regarding this matter.

If the Padres and Machado do not reach an agreement on a new contract before this year’s free agency period, then the expectation is that the six-time All-Star will elect to opt out of his contract. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted last month San Diego is “expecting him to exercise his opt-out.”

Machado is coming off the most productive season of his run with the Padres, as he recorded 32 home runs and finished in second place in the voting for the 2022 National League MVP Award.