A business that sells Pokemon TCG in Forest Lake, Minnesota called Punch Out just had a Pokemon Card Heist that just happened after a robbery hit them hard during an overnight burglary. Punch Out is a self-described “Mom and Pop” family business that buys and sells video games and collectible trading cards with Pokemon as one of their main product lines which have enjoyed a slight resurgence in recent years.

A Pokemon Card Heist Really Did Happen

The Pokemon robbery took place overnight where the crook broke into the shop through a neighboring business and busted a hole in the wall to enter Punch Out’s storage room. This led the crook to steal an undisclosed amount of cash and an estimated $250,000 worth of collectibles including Pokemon cards.

Jason Peterson, co-owner of Punch Out, shares his feelings toward the incident after seeing the heist take place from the store’s security camera, “I just feel numb, just watching somebody come in and take everything away that you worked so hard to build up over the years.”

Peterson also shared that the business does have insurance but assumes they will still take a significant loss when everything has been processed. “This is devastating for us, it’s really going to be hard for us to weather the storm, we don’t have any answers yet, we’re still working on getting it sorted out.”

The only positive thing that came out of this terrible incident is that loyal customers and people from the community have shared their support through encouraging messages as well as doing a small bit of business with the family to help them in their business operations.

“It only makes our devotion stronger,” insists Peterson, who says Punch Out Gaming has been doing business in Forest Lake for eight years. “We’re really going to keep going forward, reinvent and come back.”

The surveillance video has captured a recognizable image of at least one of the suspects that are at large who has done the Pokemon Card Heist that has just happened. The people responsible for the incident are still roaming the streets so make sure to be on the lookout, especially to Trainers who have valuable Pokemon cards. As we have shared before there are a lot of Pokemon Cards that are very valuable. There are more Pokemon Cards that are being sold at an ungodly price. There was this rare Pokemon Illustrator card that sold for $480k, a Charizard 1st Edition Shadowless Base Set which sold for $420k, a Trophy Pikachu No. 3 sold for $300k, and an Illustrator CoroCoro Comics Promo (Pikachu illustrator card) that got sold for a whopping $6M!

Pokemon TCG items are getting more valuable as time passes by given that the Pokemon franchise has grown more popular since its inception back in 1996. These cards, no matter how tiny and fragile they are, hold a lot of value if sold to the right people.

Best of luck, Trainers!