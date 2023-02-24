Longtime eBay seller and avid Pokemon fan, Tomoya Ohno (Shangri-la Inc.) will be putting up his rare, high-value Pokemon card and a lot of people are eyeing this piece to be added to their collection. The rare 1998 Pokemon Illustrator Card is going to be put up for sale during this year’s National Pokemon Day happening on February 27, 2023.

Ultra Rare Pokemon Illustrator Card for Sale

The ultra-rare 1998 Pikachu Illustrator card PSA 8 is going to be listed on eBay starting February 24 at 5:00 PM PST. The auction for the said card will run for 10 days, closing on March 6 with a starting bid of $480,000.

This particular Pokemon card is considered the “holy grail” of Pokemon cards as this was given out only to 41 winners of the 1997 and 1998 Pokemon Illustrator contests. Roughly, only 24 Pikachus Illustrator cards have been certified by PSA, to date. This means that there are other copies of the card that are either lost or still in limbo hiding in sleeves or hard cases of the said winners then. A 1998 Pikachu Illustrator card that had a PSA 7 was sold on eBay in February 2023 for $375,000 – the most expensive Pokemon card ever to be sold on the marketplace.

For more than 26 years, enthusiasts have turned to eBay for an unmatched selection of Pokemon inventory – from trading cards to toys, video games, movies, and more. With new cards and characters constantly being introduced, there is never a lull in enthusiasts around the world turning to eBay. Some facts to take note of with Pokemon inventory on eBay:

Pokemon remains as one of the most popular trading card categories on eBay

Pokemon cards were searched more than 3,000 times an hour on the marketplace in 2022

Top 5 most popular Pokemon cards sold on eBay from 2021 to 2022 were: Pikachu Charizard Eevee Mewtwo Mew

Most expensive Pokemon cards sold on eBay to date include: 1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Holo Illustrator Pikachu PSA 7 for $375,000 sold in February 2012 1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Holo Kangaskhan #115 PSA 10 for $150,100 sold in October 2020 2000 Pokemon Neo Genesis 1st Edition Holo Lugia #9 BGS 10 for $144,300 sold in May 2021



There are a lot more cards waiting to be graded and posted on the marketplace but doesn’t this make you wonder, if you would have told yourself to keep your old Pokemon cards then, you would probably be financially well-off by now? Well, those are just a few points to ponder. Of course, more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon is here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!