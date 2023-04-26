A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon has become a global phenomenon and with its fame rose the prices of its official merchandise as well as its other collectibles. One notable thing that sells quite hefty is the Pokemon Trading Cards. Recently, an incredibly rare Trophy Pikachu No. 3 sold for $300k and is one of the most expensive Pokemon cards collector’s item that have been sold to date. This specific Pokemon card was only awarded to select participants in a Japanese tournament back when the Pokemon Trading Card Game started in the 90s.

Why is this Pokemon Card so expensive?

The Trophy Pikachu No. 3 that was sold for $300k is one of just four PSA-graded copies. This specific card is one of the rarest in the world and is one of the earliest promo cards in the series franchise. It has received a total of 50 bids before it finally reached the hefty sum of $300,000. As shared by the auctioneers, Jesus Garcia of the Heritage Auctions, the card’s importance is very significant in the scene “The historical importance of this card had us confident it would do well, but the result exceeded everyone’s expectations,” said Garcia. “This card was not in the booster boxes that were offered at the time. It only was available to trainers who finished third at the First Official Pocket Monsters Tournament in Chiba, Japan, in 1997. It is an extraordinarily rare card, now stands as a centerpiece in the winning bidder’s collection.”

The card was sold during the Heritage Trading Card Games Auction and was able to bring in a total of $2.4M. Pokemon cards were the stars of the auction as they made up the top 9 slots of the event. This includes a sealed 1st Edition Base Set Booster Box which sold for $237.5k, a Base Set Test Print Uncurt Sheet that was sold for $250k that Heritage Auctions noted was “more than eight times its pre-auction estimate.”

Of course, there are more Pokemon Cards that are being sold at an ungodly price. There was this rare Pokemon Illustrator card that sold for $480k, a Charizard 1st Edition Shadowless Base Set which sold for $420k, and an Illustrator CoroCoro Comics Promo (Pikachu illustrator card) that got sold for a whopping $6M!

The auction was pretty packed with a lot of Pokemon Trading Card options and with the rarity of these collector’s items, these were bound to be some of the most expensive Pokemon Cards that were sold to date. As Pokemon continue to grow and be the franchise and series that 90s kids grew up with, it is expected that more items like the Trophy Pikachu No. 3 being sold for $300k will come out. Are you surprised by the money that you can make with these Pokemon cards? It’s not too late to start your own collection and perhaps yield the rewards ten to twenty years from now. Who knows? Maybe your future kids or future self will thank you for it. But if you do feel remorse seeing how much these cards cost now and that you should have taken care of those rares that you pulled out from booster packs? We are all here with you, don’t worry. We feel the same way that you do.

Best of luck, Trainers!