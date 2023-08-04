It looks like a third film in the A Quiet Place franchise could take place, Emily Blunt revealed.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Blunt revealed that she and her A Quiet Place Part II and Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy spoke to John Krasinski about a third film. “Cillian and I were having a chat with John about it last night,” she revealed. “We were sitting on a rooftop all together drinking wine.”

However, for Blunt to return to the franchise, it's contingent on the returns of Murphy and Krasinski. “It would have to be that we would all do it together,” she said. “I don't want it to be with a different director if we did it again.”

Emily Blunt's real-life husband John Krasinski directed the first film based on a concept from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (he also co-wrote the script with them). He starred in the first film before moving behind the camera on the sequel save for the opening scene (which introduced Murphy's character into the franchise). Krasinski was the lone screenwriter credit on A Quiet Place Part II. Blunt returned as Evelyn Abbott along with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

However, Krasinski merely gets a “Story By” credit on the upcoming prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One. Michael Sarnoski (Pig) will take the reins for that film. Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou are set to star.

Cillian Murphy and Blunt recently starred as an on-screen couple in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. They play the titular physicist and his wife.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.