The first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One is here. It promisees a tense ride.

What's it about?

A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel to the John Krasinski-directed films. The second film in the franchise showed the beginnings of the apocalypse. However, the new prequel will show the same time, but in a new setting. It takes place in New York City and shows their response to the alien invasion.

John Krasinski, who directed the first two films, will not return for the prequel. He developed the story with Michael Sarnoski, who will direct A Quiet Place: Day One.

Lupita Nyong'o leads the cast. Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy).

The trailer

The trailer for the A Quiet Place begins with shots from the first two films as the apocalypse continues on. We're then taken back to the first day, which the second film briefly touches on in its cold open. We see Sam (Lupita Nyong'o) in the hustle and bustle of New York City.

Things begin falling from the sky, crashing onto the streets. The aliens are here and begin taking people by storm. The trailer then promises that viewers will find out why everyone "went quiet."

What's refreshing is the setting of this prequel. The first two films took place in upstate New York. This prequel places the action square in the heart of the city that never sleeps.

A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on June 28.