A tribute album is on the way for the popular band.

Paramore will be working with A24 on a tribute album to Talking Heads.

This new album will feature 16 artists covering the setlist from Stop Making Sense, the band's 1984 live album, Variety reports.

Talking Heads cover album is in the works with A24

Hayley Williams, Paramore's frontwoman, is featured in a teaser video. In it, she gets a box in the mail that contains a replica of David Byrne's jacket that he wore on the cover. She tells her bandmates, “I've got a tape I'd like to play you.”

Meantime, it previews Burning Down the House, which Paramore performs their version of.

We've got a tape we'd like to play you. 16 tracks from 16 artists. Track 1: Paramore. Coming soon pic.twitter.com/8fM6OLzrkY — A24 (@A24) January 10, 2024

In regards to A24, they acquired the rights to the concert film. Last year, it became Imax's highest-grossing live event when they released it in theaters for the 40th anniversary. It earned $640,839 and sold out 25 screens in 165 Imax locations across North America.

Beyond Paramore, it's unknown what other bands will be part of the tribute.

Paramore recently made news as all their social accounts and websites were shuttered, sparking rumors they had broken up. It turns out it was all due to becoming a free agent and breaking ties with Atlantic Records.

As for Talking Heads, they were around from 1974 to 1988, Britannica states. They have hits like Psycho Killer, Road to Nowhere, Once in a Lifetime, And She Was, and Life During Wartime. The band was introduced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

We'll see what happens with A24 and their tribute album to the band and what the lineup looks like as more information comes in.