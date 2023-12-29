Alex Gardland's Civil War makes A24 history with its huge budget.

Alex Garland's upcoming film, Civil War, makes A24 history with its budget.

The biggest budget ever?

Yesterday, the runtime rumors for Civil War were swirling. It was originally pegged as over three hours long, but the film is actually under two hours long.

However, IndieWire has a huge update regarding the film's budget. Civil War's budget was rumored to be in the “high eight figures,” and the outlet confirmed that its production budget was $50 million. That means this is A24's most expensive in-house project to date (excluding films they merely acquired the distribution rights of).

Civil Wars comes from Alex Garland, who got his start writing films like 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and Dredd. His directorial debut came with Ex Machina, the first of his many A24 films. He would go on to direct films Annihilation and Men.

Throughout his films, Garland has worked with several A-list stars. Ex Machina starred Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, and Oscar Isaac. Annihilation re-teamed Garland with Isaac as well as teaming him with Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson. His most recent film, Men, starred Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear.

Civil War is set in the future as journalists go across the united states as a war breaks out. Kirsten Dunst leads the ensemble along with Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman.

A24 has had a huge year, winning several Oscars earlier this year for films like Everything Everywhere All at Once. Some of their other films include You Hurt My Feelings, Past Lives, Talk to Me, Priscilla, Dream Scenario, and The Iron Claw.