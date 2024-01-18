Zac Efron will get his own action figure from A24 for The Iron Claw.

A24 has always levered itself well. The studio is known for its independent films, but they also sell merchandise. One of their latest creations is a Zac Efron action figure as Kevin Von Erich in Sean Durkin‘s The Iron Claw.

An official Zac Efron action figure

On January 18, A24 announced the new Efron action figure. Its packaging is reminiscent of the old-school wrestling action figures that includes Kevin Von Erich and his jacket. The back of the box shows some of the other Von Erichs, though it's unclear if the studio will make more.

Bringing the Iron Claw to YOU. Available for pre-order on the A24 Shop next month: the official Zac Efron-as-Kevin Von Erich Action Figure 💥 pic.twitter.com/9qWH94USS4 — A24 (@A24) January 18, 2024

“Bringing the Iron Claw to YOU,” the post begins. “Available for pre-order on the A24 Shop next month: the official Zac Efron-as-Kevin-Von Erich Action Figure.”

They add that the “Golden Warrior warm-up jacket” is included.

In The Iron Claw, Efron plays Kevin Von Erich. He leads the film, which chronicles the life and career of the iconic professional wrestling family. Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) also star as Kerry and David Von Erich, respectively. Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Lily James also star in the film.

After gaining recognition for his role in High School Musical, Efron has continued expanding his range. He has starred in films including Baywatch, Dirty Grandpa, and The Greatest Showman. In 2019, he played Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

A24 is coming off of a huge year at the Oscars with films like Everything Everywhere All at Once. They had a crowded 2023 slate that included the likes of Beau is Afraid, You Hurt My Feelings, Past Lives, and Priscilla.