Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has finally cracked the top three on the all-time Packers list for most career rushing yards in Green Bay uniform. In the first quarter of the Packers’ home game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday night, Jones managed to pick up enough yards to surpass former Green Bay fullback John Brockington for third on the aforementioned list.

3️⃣3️⃣📈@Showtyme_33 moves up to No. 3 on the all-time #Packers rushing yards list, passing John Brockington (5,024)! #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/pBFAY323Ic — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 20, 2022

Jones woke up Monday needing just 14 rushing yards to tie Brockington and at least 15 to gain solo ownership of the No. 3 spot. The 28-year-old Jones is only just one of four Green Bay players ever to have rushed for at least 5,000 yards in Green Bay threads. That’s Ahman Green, Jim Taylor, Jones, and Brockington, who played for the Packers from 1971 to 1977.

Jones has been the top option on the ground for the Packers since 2018, his second year in the NFL. The former Texas-El Paso star running back still has ways to go to reach either Green’s or Taylor’s territory on the list. Green, who played for the Packers from 2000 to 2009 rushed for a total of 8,322 yards to go with 54 rushing touchdowns in 104 games played. Taylor, on the other hand, played full back for the Packers from 1958 to 1966 and during that time, picked up 8,207 rushing yards and 81 rushing scores across 119 games played.

Jones is also working his way to another 1,000-yard season, which he failed to do in 2021. With still three more games left on the Packers’ schedule after the meeting with the Rams, Jones should be able to reach that.