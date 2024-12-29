Aaron Judge is expanding his family. The New York Yankees captain is reportedly expecting his first child with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck.

Judge and Bracksieck originally met in high school when they both attended Linden High School in California. Judge graduated from the school in 2010, and the couple attended Fresno State together. The couple never announced their engagement but Bracksieck was seen sporting a ring in 2021 and they later tied the knot in 2021 in Hawaii.

The couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight but during a podcast interview, the six-time MLB All-Star shared how Bracksieck helped him secure his $360 million contract with the Yankees.

“I was in California. Sam and I were headed to Hawaii to celebrate our [wedding] anniversary. We had a flight at 8 a.m., so 2 o’clock in the morning, 3 o’clock, we’re just staying up,” Judge recalled during an interview with “Casa De Klub” podcast in July. “We’re going back and forth about different offers from different teams. What do you want to do? And I’m telling her, ‘I want to stay in New York. I don’t want to go anywhere else.’”

Bracksieck urged Judge to call Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner to ask to extend his contract for an additional year.

“We call him and I’m just kind of laying it out there, like, ‘Hey, I don’t want to go anywhere. This is where I want to be if you can just add one more year to the deal. I’m set. I’m not looking for anything more, I just want one more year. I want to play this game for a long time,’” Judge recalled.

After the phone call not only was he able to secure the deal, they offered him a nine-year contract, and was named the 16th captain of the Yankees.

“I was more speechless about that than hearing about a nine-year deal,” the athlete admitted during the interview.

“Sam was hitting me like, ‘You gotta be saying something!'” he added with a laugh. “It was special.”