New York Yankees’ superstar Aaron Judge was named captain of the Yankees after re-signing with the team this past offseason. Manager Aaron Boone addressed how Judge’s captainship will impact his role with the ball club, per Marly Rivera.

“I don’t know if it will change it that much. I do think it’s been ratcheted up a little bit,” Boone said of Judge’s role with the Yankees. “Coupled with the fact that he’s here now. Nine year deal, so he knows without a doubt this is now his home. In a lot of ways his team. I don’t think you’ll see that big of a change in the person and who he is and how he goes about things, but I do think there’s that incremental step probably in leadership.”

Boone added that Aaron Judge takes a “lot of pride” in his leadership.

Everyone is well aware of Judge’s immense talent. The Yankees’ slugger fell just short of winning the triple crown while smashing 62 home runs during a truly special 2022 campaign. It was an incredible year that saw Judge win the AL MVP award. He was linked to teams such as the Giants, Padres, Dodgers, and Mets in MLB free agency, but Judge ultimately remained in New York with the Bronx Bombers.

And now, as Boone stated, the Yankees are Aaron Judge’s team in a lot of ways. His teammates respect him and will do everything they can to help Judge lead New York to their first World Series championship since 2009.