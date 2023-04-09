Aaron Judge just continues to make history in his ongoing run with the New York Yankees.

Judge led the way in the Yankees’ 5-3 road win against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The reigning American League MVP Award winner slugged a pair of solo home runs in the contest, including a dinger in the third inning that provided the Yankees with a 2-0 lead over Baltimore.

Judge made a bit of history with the multi-HR game against the Orioles, as he notched the 28th such performance of his career. The slugger needs a mere two more such outings to move past Alex Rodriguez for sole possession of fifth place on the Yankees’ multi-HR games in team history leaderboard.

Most multi-HR games in Yankees history: 68 — Babe Ruth

46 — Mickey Mantle

43 — Lou Gehrig

35 — Joe DiMaggio

29 — Alex Rodriguez

28 — Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/HpwFldS0i5 — YankeesMuse (@YankeesMuse) April 9, 2023

Overall, nine out of Judge’s 28 career multi-HR games have come against the Orioles.

Judge has continued to pick up where he left off from his AL MVP-winning campaign. He currently leads the team in home runs this season with four, and he also boasts a .364 batting average in nine contests played.

The Yankees sit in second place in the AL East standings with a 6-3 record. They will now look ahead to a pivotal three-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians beginning on Monday.