The Baltimore Orioles entered the 2023 season among the teams to watch, and they have so far met expectations through the early stages of the campaign.

The likes of Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle blossomed over the Orioles’ three-game road series against the Boston Red Sox last week. Baltimore then went on to pick up a series win against the Texas Rangers before notching a convincing 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Yankees have had the Orioles’ number for years, but manager Aaron Boone is well aware that this Baltimore squad is a different team.

“As far as I’m concerned, they’re a tough team to beat and are contenders now,” Boone said after the Yankees’ series-opening defeat to Baltimore. “We saw that building the last couple years, certainly last year, and now, they’re playing with a lot of confidence.

“They’re a tough team to play against.”

Mike Elias has revamped the Orioles’ farm system across the board since being named the organization’s general manager and executive vice president in 2018. From Rutschman to also Grayson Rodriguez, who made his MLB debut for Baltimore against the Rangers last Wednesday, there is plenty of excitement with the plethora of promising talents in the organization.

The Orioles will look to make it back-to-back wins over the Yankees on Saturday. Baltimore finished with a 7-12 record against the reigning AL East champions last season.