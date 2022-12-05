By Tristin McKinstry · 4 min read

The MLB Winter Meetings are in person for the first time since 2019. And it is sure to be an insane week of big moves across the game of baseball.

The Winter Meetings are an annual meeting of MLB front offices where each team hunkers down and tinkers with their rosters. The history of the meetings can be traced back to the 1870s, though it officially became an annual event in 1927.

Big news is always expected during these meetings. This year, that news is the signing of Aaron Judge. The 2022 American League MVP could a massive deal during the week.

Judge has no shortage of suitors following a historic season in the Bronx. He set the American League record for most home runs in a single season with 62.

He will add his name to list of major contracts signed at the MLB’s Winter Meetings. What else may we see at the event? Here is a prediction for Judge, as well as three other bold predictions for the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings.

Aaron Judge signs with San Francisco Giants

Judge will not return to the Bronx. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the 2022 AL MVP will likely get a nine-year contract. The Yankees may balk at that, but the Giants are willing to add that ninth year.

The Giants want to add star power after a down season. This down season followed their 2021 season, which was one of their best regular season finishes in team history.

It may be harder for Judge to hit homers at San Francisco’s ballpark, but he shouldn’t have too much trouble. Judge hit most of his homers on the road last season, and had a slightly higher batting average away from Yankee Stadium as well.

The Giants also reportedly don’t want to be outbid for the superstar outfielder. “Judge is at the top of the Giants list and they won’t be underbid,” a source told NJ.com. “If they miss out, it won’t be because of money.”

By the end of the week, the Giants will sign Aaron Judge to a contract easily north of $300 million. And the Yankees will have to find their replacement before spring training begins in February.

MLB Winter Meetings Predictions

3) The Mets bring former Tigers together

The New York Mets lost out on their now-former ace Jacob deGrom. He went to the Texas Rangers on a massive five-year, $185 million contract. A contract that could rise to six years for $222 million.

The Amazins will quickly shift gears and find their second ace. And that second ace will rejoin a former teammate from their days with the Detroit Tigers.

Justin Verlander will sign with the New York Mets. He and Max Scherzer will once again form one of the league’s best one-two pitching punches across Major League Baseball.

Verlander and Scherzer became teammates in Detroit at the 2009 Winter Meetings. The Tigers acquired Scherzer in a three-team trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees.

Scherzer would leave the Tigers after the 2014 season, signing with the Washington Nationals. He established himself as a future Hall of Famer in the nation’s capital before signing with the Mets prior to last season.

Verlander returned to the Houston Astros in 2022 after missing the 2021 season with an injury. The future Hall of Famer pitched out of his mind, recording a 1.75 ERA and winning the AL Cy Young award.

The Mets sign an in-form Verlander to a short-term, high-salary contract. And the Amazins gear up for the deep postseason run they hoped to have had this past season.

2) Twins pull it off

The Minnesota Twins have one major goal as of now: re-sign superstar shortstop Carlos Correa. The Twins and Correa are set to meet face-to-face this week to discuss a long-term contract.

Minnesota may not be favored to retain the superstar, but they will find a way to pull it off. Correa will remain in the Twin Cities, and the Twins will have their building block.

Correa had a bit of a slow start to last season but discovered his usual elite form. He finished with 22 home runs and 64 runs batted in. His .291 average was his highest mark since the 2017 season.

The Twins fell apart towards the end of the season, but bringing Correa back is vital to future runs at the playoffs. Minnesota will succeed in their pursuit, forcing other teams to shift gears to the three other top shortstops.

1) Only two star shortstops sign

We already covered Correa. Besides him, only one of the other star shortstops will sign. And that likely will be former Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner.

Turner has no shortage of suitors in front of him. The Florida native is an absolute game-changer at the plate, and his speed adds an element very few can bring to a team.

Two teams interested in Turner are the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies. The two teams met up in the National League Championship Series in October, with the Phillies coming out on top.

Philadelphia seems to be the favorite, but the ultra-aggressive Padres sneak in at the last second. Turner joins a loaded San Diego roster looking to finally break through and win the World Series.