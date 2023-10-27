Kim Godwin, an alumna of Florida A&M University and the president of ABC News has been chosen to address the Fall graduates of Morgan State University during their upcoming commencement. The university made an official statement confirming this news that was obtained by HBCU Pulse.

As the first Black woman to hold the position of news network president, Godwin will share her inspiring journey to leadership in the broadcast news industry. She will also encourage the graduating class to pursue their dreams and embrace the responsibilities of the future.

During the commencement ceremony, Morgan State University will present Godwin with an honorary degree, specifically a Doctor of Public Service, as a token of appreciation for her contributions to journalism. Additionally, former Maryland governor Larry Hogan will be awarded a Doctor of Public Service, and George A. Pruitt, Ph.D., former president of Thomas Edison State University, will be awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters.

Godwin's impressive career includes overseeing newsgathering and managing editorial operations across various news properties worldwide. At the network level, she has executive produced news programs, led a nightly news broadcast, developed cross-digital content, and received recognition for her exceptional programming and reporting.

Since joining ABC News in 2021, Godwin has played a crucial role in guiding editorial and business operations across broadcast, digital, streaming, and audio news platforms. She has focused on fostering diversity within the talent and senior executive teams, ensuring they better reflect and represent the communities that ABC News serves. Additionally, Godwin has actively worked towards diversifying content across all platforms.

Under Godwin's leadership in 2022, ABC News garnered an impressive 41 Emmy nominations in 28 categories, marking a record-breaking achievement for any news division and the highest number for ABC News in 53 years.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 15, at the Talmadge L. Hill Field House.