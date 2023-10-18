HBCUs are no strangers to the vast success that follows behind the individuals who graduate from them. For as long as time, historically black colleges and universities have operated as the extended families of each student who goes through the institutions. This process unknowingly creates a support system in the workforce hiring rooms. One successful woman who is the proof in the pudding of this happening is Ms. Kimberly Godwin. Kim Godwin is a Florida A&M University alumna and the first black woman president of ABC News.

HBCU Success Since The Beginning

Trailblazing journalist Kimberly Godwin has made great advancements in media, influencing today’s aspiring black female journalists. Godwin, born and raised in Panama City, FL, began her career in media at FAMU, where she earned a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism.

Additionally at FAMU, Godwin sharpened her abilities and discovered a love for journalism and storytelling. She participated in activities such as writing for university papers, attending journalism workshops, and working with classmates on reports and broadcasting-related projects. In Fact, HBCU graduates from Famu have a lot of success.

Godwin started a fantastic journalism career after graduating college, breaking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings. She worked for several prestigious news organizations, including NBC News and CBS News, where she held crucial production and executive leadership responsibilities. Furthermore, Mrs. Godwin was the executive editor and executive vice president of news at CBS News, where she oversaw important news coverage and played a vital part in determining the network’s course.

Paying it Forward

In a field where representation matters, Kim Godwin’s story is a testament to determination and persistence. She has overcome obstacles and preconceived notions as a black woman in the journalistic field. Mrs. Godwin has proved that quality knows no bounds. Her accomplishments inspire aspiring black female journalists who want to follow in her footsteps and highlight the value of diversity and inclusiveness.

Her story serves as a reminder of the value of mentoring and passing it forward. Godwin shows the importance of helping others as you grow by interacting with and assisting the next generation of Black female journalists. She makes a lasting impact on the field, and motivates future generations to pursue greatness in journalism. By doing this, she has set the way for a media landscape that is more inclusive and diverse. She has ensured that the stories that are told reflect the variety of perspectives and experiences that enrich our world.

Godwin currently serves as the chair of the board of visitors at Florida A&M. She also has served as a professor and interim director of journalism at her alma mater. Mrs. Kim Godwin frequently visits family and gives back to the students when she can.