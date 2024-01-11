Radio Silence's Abigail with Melissa Barrera dropped its first trailer.

After Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett left Scream 7, they made a new horror film for Universal, Abigail. Melissa Barrera, who was fired from Scream 7, stars in the film.

Universal dropped the first trailer for Abigail, which gives glimpses of Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, and more.

The first trailer

The new trailer for Abigail kicks off in terrifying fashion as the titular character (played by Alisha Weird) performs in an empty auditorium. Its story is loosely inspired by the Universal monster film, Dracula's Daughter. It follows a group of kidnappers who discover they've kidnapped the daughter of Dracula.

Giancarlo Esposito's character rounds up a group of kidnappers and lays down the ground rules. Barrera's character checks in on the titular character, pinky promising that if she's good, “it'll all be over soon.” That's when Abigail apologizes for what is going to happen to her and all of the other kidnappers.

Abigail then squares off with the rest of the kidnappers and begins transforming into a Dracula-like being. From the looks of it, the film largely takes place in one setting. So expect a claustrophobic time at the movies as Abigail hunts them all down.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence directed Abigail based on a screenplay from Stephen Shields and Guy Busick. The duo is known for directing Ready or Not, which set them up well for directing the fifth and sixth Scream films.

Melissa Barrera was the leading force of Radio Silence's two Scream films. However, they dropped the upcoming seventh film, while Barrera was recently dropped from the project entirely.

Abigail will be released on April 19, 2024.