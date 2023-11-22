Melissa Barrera has been dropped from the Scream franchise after her Instagram story posts about the Israel-Hamas war.

Barrera dropped

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Barrera had been dropped prior to Scream VII. In THR's report, Spyglass issued a statement. “Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” the statement read.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” Barrera wrote in one of her Instagram stories. “Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Melissa Barrera was introduced to the Scream franchise in the 2022 “requel.” She was positioned as the next Sidney Prescott figure in the franchise and was poised to lead it with Jenna Ortega going forward. The film grossed nearly $140 million worldwide and got a sequel in 2023 that grossed nearly $170 million.

Before the Scream franchise, Barrera starred in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. She has also starred in the likes of All the World Is Sleeping, Carmen, and Bed Rest. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — who directed the fifth and sixth Scream films with Barrera — are directing a Universal Monsters film. Barrera will star in the film along with Giancarlo Esposito and Alisha Weir.