AC Milan star striker Olivier Giroud has opened up about his challenging times at Chelsea before experiencing a resurgence with the Rossoneri. The French forward revealed that his final months at Chelsea were tough due to a lack of game time, prompting him to seek a fresh challenge at AC Milan.

Giroud’s move to AC Milan has proven to be a rejuvenating experience for the 34-year-old. Speaking about his journey, Giroud acknowledged the difficulties he faced during his time at Chelsea but emphasized his hunger for success and his desire to win more trophies.

Video courtesy of Football Daily:

“The last months at Chelsea were difficult for me. I had a lack of game time, and I needed a new challenge,” Giroud shared.

The experienced striker’s decision to join Milan has paid dividends, as he played a vital role in helping the Italian side reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, showcasing his value and quality on the European stage.

Giroud’s contribution to AC Milan has been significant, providing his team with crucial goals and leadership. His experience and winning mentality have been evident throughout the season, bringing a sense of stability and composure to the Rossoneri’s attacking line.

Despite his success at AC Milan, Giroud remains hungry for more achievements. The Frenchman’s desire to lift more trophies reflects his determination and dedication to the sport. As AC Milan continues its pursuit of domestic and European glory, Giroud’s presence and ambition will be key factors in their quest for success.

Giroud’s resilience and ability to bounce back from a challenging period at Chelsea is a testament to his character and professionalism. His decision to seek a new challenge has paid off, providing him with a platform to showcase his skills and contribute to AC Milan’s success.

As Giroud’s journey continues with AC Milan, fans will be eagerly watching to see his impact on the team and his hunger for more silverware. The French striker’s determination and strong mentality have already made a positive impression, and his desire to achieve further success will undoubtedly drive him to push for even greater heights.