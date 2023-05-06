Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

AC Milan notched a huge 2-0 victory over Lazio Saturday in Serie A action, but they lost a key player in the process. Portuguese international Rafael Leao limped off with an injury in the 11th minute at the San Siro with a groin issue, via GOAL:

Rafael Leao has gone off injured for AC Milan, four days before their Champions League semi-final with Inter 😰 pic.twitter.com/EM6JUD5ney — GOAL News (@GoalNews) May 6, 2023

Leao reportedly hurt himself while changing direction on a sprint and immediately came up grabbing his thigh. This is brutal news for Milan, who will be looking to beat their city rivals Inter in the Champions League semifinals. The first leg is scheduled for Wednesday.

The 23-year-old midfielder is a key piece of the Rossoneri attack, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists this term. In 10 UCL appearances, Leao also has a goal and three assists. The Portugal star was a mainstay in the Selecao squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as well, netting twice in five appearances.

While AC Milan does have other options to play out wide on the left in Brahim Diaz and Ante Rebic, they will be praying Leao can get healthy over the next few days.

With the win against Lazio, Milan is comfortably in fourth place in the table. Ismael Bennacer scored the opener shortly after Leao departed, while Theo Hernandez also found the back of the net in the first half for the hosts.

Stefano Pioli’s men are now unbeaten in nine outings, with their last defeat coming on March 18th vs Udinese. Hopefully, they can extend that run Wednesday, whether Rafael Leao is available to feature or not.