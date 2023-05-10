AC Milan star Rafael Leao, has committed his future to the club by agreeing to a five-year extension at the San Siro, as reported by James Horncastle of The Athletic. The 23-year-old forward, who joined Milan from Lille in 2018, has been rewarded for his contributions to the team’s success, particularly their progress to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Leao played a pivotal role in Milan’s Serie A title triumph last season, marking a significant milestone for the club as they secured the Scudetto for the first time since 2011. In recognition of his performances and potential, Milan has moved swiftly to secure his services until June 2028. The extension comes as Leao’s previous contract was set to expire in June 2024.

However, the talented forward is currently facing an injury concern ahead of Milan’s Champions League semifinal clash against city rivals Inter Milan. Leao sustained a right thigh injury early on in their 2-0 league victory over Lazio. While he returned to training on Tuesday, he worked separately from his teammates. Milan coach Stefano Pioli has stated that a decision regarding Leao’s involvement will be made closer to kickoff, depending on his fitness.

Pioli emphasized that if Leao is called up for the match, it will be because he is fully fit and ready to contribute. The team will assess his condition through tests before determining his role, and he may even be a potential starter if deemed fit enough.

Leao, who has earned 18 caps for the Portuguese national team, has been in impressive form for AC Milan this season. He has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his attacking prowess.

With his long-term commitment secured and the club’s aspirations in both domestic and European competitions, Milan will hope that Leao can overcome his injury setback and play a crucial role in their Champions League campaign as they seek to reach the final.