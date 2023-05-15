AC Milan‘s attacking force could receive a significant boost as forward Rafael Leao inches closer to a return for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League semi-final decider against Inter Milan, as reported by TheAthletic. The 23-year-old missed the first leg, which resulted in a 2-0 defeat for Milan, due to a muscle injury sustained in a Serie A victory over Lazio.

Despite being unable to participate in the previous encounter, Leao has made positive strides in his recovery. Milan coach Stefano Pioli delivered encouraging news, stating, “He’s better. (Rade) Krunic and (Junior) Messias are too. If everything goes as it should, they’ll be available for training later and for tomorrow.”

Leao’s potential comeback comes at a critical juncture for Milan as they aim to overturn the deficit against their city rivals and secure a spot in the Champions League final. The forward’s presence would add depth and attacking prowess to the team, providing a welcome boost to their chances of a comeback victory.

While Milan anticipates Leao’s return, Inter Milan is determined to protect their lead at San Siro and secure a spot in the final for the first time since their European triumph in 2010. Inter boss Simone Inzaghi emphasized the importance of composure and determination ahead of the decisive clash, stating, “It will take a cool head and a warm heart. We know it’s one of the most important games in Inter’s history.”

Both teams are aware of the significance of the upcoming match, with Inter holding an advantage but recognizing the formidable challenge presented by their opponents. Inzaghi expressed the team’s desire to play as Inter and approach the match with the knowledge that they face a strong Milan side.

As the stage is set for a captivating encounter, fans eagerly await the outcome of the Milan derby, where both teams will give their all to secure a place in the prestigious Champions League final.