AC Milan are locked in talks with Chelsea for the signature of Christian Pulisic this summer. The Italian giants secured the move of Ruben Loftus Cheek and are now looking to capture another player from Stamford Bridge.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the representatives of both clubs will be in for a final direct contact to secure the deal for Pulisic. Milan are confident they will get a green light from Chelsea within the next 24 to 48 hours. It is also reported that the American winger publicly asked Chelsea to offload him and go for a new adventure. Multiple negotiations have collapsed for the sale of Pulisic in the past six months.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chelsea are looking to offload the former Borussia Dortmund and have put a price tag of £20m. They have lowered their asking price in search of a compromise with AC Milan. The Rossoneri looked to complete the deal with Lyon for Pulisic, but the American refused the offer as he wanted to go to Milan. Now, both parties are looking to find an agreement for the move.

A move to the former Serie A champions will see Pulisic reunite with former Chelsea players, such as Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori, and Loftus Cheek. The American will be one of many players the Blues have offloaded this summer. The London-based club has made approximately £200m on player sales by selling Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Loftus Cheek. It is rumoured that Chelsea will be keen on making more sales before focusing on additions for next season.