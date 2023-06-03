Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most legendary strikers in soccer history, and he is still going strong at age 41 in the Serie A for AC Milan. Despite that, it looks like Ibrahimovic's future with Milan will be coming to an end soon, as it's been reported that his contract will not be renewed after the season, meaning Ibra will have to find a new club if he intends to continue playing soccer.

Ibrahimovic's second stint with Milan hasn't been nearly as fruitful as his first, but he was still a productive player for them, up until this season. After racking up eight goals and two assists in all competitions last season, Ibrahimovic has only played in four games this season, scoring once in that time. As a result, Milan will unsurprisingly be moving on from him during the upcoming transfer window.

🚨 Zlatan Ibrahimović leaves AC Milan. The club have planned for farewell on Sunday at San Siro as contract expires and will NOT be extended. #ACMilan Ibra will turn 42 in October; he will make a decision on his future in the next days. pic.twitter.com/1NEfmRhZ65 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2023

As noted above, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be turning 42 in October, and given how poorly this past season went for him, it may be tough for him to find a new home in a top league. Ibra has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to potentially retiring, but this may be when the star Swedish striker finally opts to call it a career.

Ibrahimovic could have retired yesterday and his legendary status would have been set in stone, but the striker hadn't shown too many signs of slowing down until this season. While he could opt to continue playing, it doesn't look like he will be doing so with Milan, and it will be interesting to see where he lands if decides against retiring.