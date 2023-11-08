Aces' star Kelsey Plum advocates fame boost for WNBA's growth, point out historic viewership and need for personal branding

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, a six-year veteran of the WNBA, is advocating for the elevation of the league's profile by enhancing the fame of its star players. The recent WNBA Finals between the Aces and the New York Liberty not only saw an average of 728,000 viewers tuning in per game but also set a record with 889,000 viewers during the dramatic Game 4, peaking at 1.3 million, as reported by Scott Thompson of Fox News. These numbers represent a significant 36% increase from the previous year's Finals, signaling a growing interest in women's basketball.

Plum points out that despite the WNBA's rising viewership, there is a stark contrast in the personal branding and public knowledge of WNBA players compared to their NBA counterparts. She suggests that by investing more in the personal stories and public personas of WNBA stars, similar to how NBA athletes like LeBron James and Jimmy Butler have been promoted, the league could further boost its appeal and fan engagement. WNBA legends such as Candace Parker, Dianna Taurasi, Maya Moore and Sue Bird, along with current stars like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, have been recognized for their contribution to the league's increased viewership. Plum argues that deepening fans' personal familiarity with these athletes could lead to a stronger affinity for the league, potentially translating into higher game attendance and viewership figures.

“I don’t think that we have a great inside scoop into the super stardom of WNBA stars,” Plum said. “I think that we see them in certain lights, and that we get to see them mic’d up for a game and things like that. But I think getting to know people more on a human basis and have that connection relationally with the audience and other people I think that would help the game grow tremendously.”

Plum also cited the impressive NIL earnings of college athletes like LSU's Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson, foretelling their potential transition to the WNBA. Her ethos of leaving the sport “better than you found it” encapsulates the league's forward momentum and quest for respect, which she believes was validated by this year's Finals.

In her six-year tenure, Kelsey Plum has witnessed a shift in the league's trajectory, with strategic game marketing and increased viewership contributing to a growing respect for the WNBA. Despite the tendency to compare the WNBA with the NBA, the progress of the WNBA at its 25-year mark has been noted as promising, especially when compared to the NBA at the same stage in its history. The focus remains on leveraging current successes, such as this year's Finals, to propel the league toward continued expansion and recognition.