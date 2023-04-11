Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Angel Reese has become one of the most well known college athletes in the country following her performance during LSU basketball’s national championship run. Her antics towards Iowa’s Caitlin Clark led to backlash from some people, and praise from others. Regardless of one’s opinion on the matter, Reese has seen more than just her popularity skyrocket over the past few weeks. She is now projected to be the highest financial earner in all of women’s college basketball based on her NIL valuation, per On3 on Twitter.

Her NIL valuation is set at $1.3 million according on On3. Additionally, On3 also revealed that Angel Reese has gained over two million followers across her social media accounts since the beginning of March Madness. College sports has a new superstar, and her name is Angel Reese.

Reese, 20, enjoyed a terrific 2022-23 campaign with LSU basketball. Following her transfer from Maryland, Reese averaged 23 points per game on 52.5 percent field goal shooting. She added 15.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 blocks, and 2.3 assists per contest.

LSU basketball performed well during March Madness and ultimately booked their ticket to the championship game against Caitlin Clark and Iowa. Clark had previously drawn Steph Curry comparisons and emerged as one of the faces of women’s college basketball. Angel Reese and LSU knew that defeating the Hawkeyes was going to be a challenge, but they clearly didn’t back down.

Reese has an extremely bright future ahead of her. With talent, popularity, and an impressive NIL valuation, the sky’s the limit for Angel Reese moving forward.