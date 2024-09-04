A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo dating rumors are beginning to swirl following something that occurred on Wednesday morning. Adebayo was being honored at an event by receiving the keys to the city of Miami-Dade County. Wilson was present at the event and she received a shoutout from mayor Daniella Levine Cava, via Will Manso of WPLG Local 10 News.

“A'ja Wilson, she won gold in women's basketball,” Cava said. “I guess that has something to do with Bam and the Heat, huh? Being here today.”

The moment led to plenty of fans asking if the two are indeed dating. Wilson seemingly responded to the rumors on X, formerly Twitter, with a short video.

This was not the first instance of rumors swirling about the WNBA and NBA stars. Now that even a mayor is seemingly hinting at it perhaps there is something to the rumors? Of course, all of this is only speculation and nothing is confirmed. A'ja Wilson is currently focused on leading the Aces.

A'ja Wilson on track to win third career WNBA MVP Award

The Aces are 21-12. They are looking to earn their third consecutive WNBA championship in 2024. Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson is the favorite to win the WNBA MVP Award.

The Aces superstar is averaging 27.5 points per game on 52.6 percent field goal and 33.9 percent three-point shooting. Wilson is also recording 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per outing. She finds ways to help the Aces in every facet of the game and it is clear that she deserves to win the MVP this year.

Most people around the WNBA world consider Wilson to be the best player in the league. Her consistency over the years has led some to believe that she could become the greatest of all-time someday. For now, A'ja Wilson will place her focus on leading the Aces while tuning out the Bam Adebayo dating rumor noise.