A'ja Wilson keeps on racking up the honors. The league announced that the Las Vegas Aces star and reigning WNBA MVP has been chosen as the first-ever Jr. WNBA Global Ambassador, meaning she'll have the opportunity to guide the next generation of basketball players while serving as the strategic advisor and participating in various Jr. WNBA events.

“As the Jr. WNBA's Global Ambassador, I get the chance to connect directly with future athletes, young fans, and our future leaders through programs like the Court of Leaders and my foundation,” Wilson said in a statement. “It's about building confidence, community, and a love for the game early on.”

Wilson also touched on the personal ties she has to the role and why she feels strongly about getting involved with kids who want to pursue their athletic dreams.

“Connecting with youth in the future of this game, it's so near and dear to my heart,” Wilson told WNBA.com. “I was once in their position, literally not knowing if I wanted to play basketball, not even knowing if I wanted to stay in sports. And because I did, it allowed me to be the person that I am today.”

News: The WNBA has officially named A’ja Wilson as the first-ever Global Ambassador for the Jr. WNBA. Wilson will participate in various Jr. WNBA events on and off the court. She serve as the Strategic Advisor to the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Court of Leaders program. pic.twitter.com/1mRDtMXJIJ — Sara Jane Gamelli (@SaraJGamelli) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

When it comes to the league's decision to choose Wilson for the position, Director of Youth Basketball Development Candice Haynes explained why her authenticity and reliability made it a no-brainer.

“[Wilson] already embodies the values of the Jr. WNBA,” Haynes said. “She genuinely cares about young people and the future of young women.”

The two-time WNBA champion has already proven her commitment to youth development through the A'ja Wilson Foundation, which provides workshops, programming, and camps for young people with dyslexia.

Wilson's new role will include participating in both WNBA and NBA marquee events, giving on-court guidance and off-court programming, and serving as the Strategic Advisor to the Court of Leaders, which offers comprehensive support from both leagues for a select few top high school players.

Both the WNBA and its sibling league in the NBA have put effort into keeping girls between the ages of five and 17 involved in sports since the Jr. WNBA was established in 2018.