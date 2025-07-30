The Las Vegas Aces haven't lived up to their lofty standard so far this season, but A'ja Wilson has still looked like one of the best players on the planet despite the ups and the downs. On Tuesday night, she put together some of her best ball yet to start the game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

In just the opening 10 minutes, Wilson dropped 17 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting, making a 3-pointer and adding a pair of rebounds, two assists and two steals. Her squad outscored the Sparks by 17 points while she was on the floor, so she clearly found the winning formula.

OMG. A’ja Wilson just dropped 17 PTS in the 1Q 🫨 That’s not a typo. LVA-LAS | League Pass pic.twitter.com/7lMfkcvODE — WNBA (@WNBA) July 30, 2025

The three-time WNBA MVP was dominating all aspects of the game in the opening frame, and fans all over the WNBA immediately took to social media to praise the former South Carolina superstar.

A'ja Wilson is the best women’s basketball player to ever breathe oxygen and it’s not even close anymore — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) July 30, 2025

A’ja Wilson every time she see Dearica Hamby guarding her pic.twitter.com/ScUaUwMOd5 — Tiffany Nicole (@TiffSaid) July 30, 2025

A’ja Wilson 17 point in the first quarter this is my goat. pic.twitter.com/ayOTKSr5Df — iya ౨ৎ (@flauntdoll) July 30, 2025

Of course, the big storyline coming into this game was the return of Sparks big Cameron Brink from her torn ACL that had kept her out for more than a full calendar year, but Wilson quickly put that to bed with her dominant opening frame. Of course, it is a tough assignment for Brink and the rest of the Sparks front court to have to guard Wilson, especially in her first game back in the lineup.

While Wilson is probably out of the MVP running this season because the Aces have fallen behind in the standings, she is still going to find herself on an All-WNBA team provided she stays healthy. Coming into this game against Los Angeles, she was averaging 21.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, and those numbers are only going up after this one.

The rest of the Aces need to pick up the slack a little bit and help Wilson out if the Aces want to make another deep playoff run. Entering Tuesday, Las Vegas was sitting at just 13-13 and looks like it will be battling for the final few playoff spots in the WNBA over the next month or so.