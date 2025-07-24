With the Las Vegas Aces led by star A'ja Wilson, there is another player who has been absent from the team for a good reason, which is Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, as she welcomed another member to the family in the birth of her second child. As the Aces forward made the pregnancy announcement before the Aces' 2025 season started, she has yet to make her debut, but she talked about a possible timeline for her return.

Baby Yoshua 💙 Congratulations, Cheyenne, Keevin, and big sis Naomi on welcoming Yoshua!@1_born_queen pic.twitter.com/hNuCflAkmB — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet



In an interview with The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Callie Fin, she would speak about her plan to debut for the team, since she played for the Atlanta Dream. According to Fin, she wants to play in time for the WNBA Playoffs, which are set to start on Sept. 14.

“It’s soon,” Parker-Tyus said to The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday. “[The Aces] are not pressuring me into that at all, and I appreciate that. But it kind of keeps my mentality focused on just getting back and getting in shape.”

“I’m ambitious. I’m competitive. I’ve been watching my team,” Parker-Tyus continued. “I want to be there for them.”

She was with the team during training camp in April up until early June as being on the sidelines, but would leave the team to give birth. Team president Nikki Fargas would speak about how the former All-Star will impact Las Vegas.

“We’re looking forward to when that time comes for her to join us,” Fargas said. “(She) is an All-Star, another dominant post player. It’s going to change how we look on the floor.”

Aces' Cheyenne Parker-Tyus on getting back to playing basketball

With the amount of key players on the Aces, the return of Parker-Tyus will be a beneficial one, though she will likely have to get back in WNBA shape after giving birth. One of the steps in the process will be working out with her husband, former basketball player Keevin Tyus.

“If I’m not ready to do it, or I do the one-on-one and he whups my ass, then cool. I need more time,” Parker-Tyus said. “But if I hold it down like I’m pretty sure I will, then he has to trust me and let me ease back in.”

Still, there is trust in Las Vegas to get her back in the best way possible, especially when it comes to head coach Becky Hammon.

“Becky’s not gonna just throw me in the fire,” Parker-Tyus said. “She’s gonna ease me back in, too.”

“Basically, I have one more week until we’re going to start doing some small strengthening stuff, and obviously, I can start doing a little more on the court,” Parker-Tyus continued. “It just feels good to be in the gym and touch a basketball without my belly.”

At any rate, the Aces are currently 12-11, which puts them sixth in the WNBA and fourth in the Western Conference.