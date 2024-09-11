Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson made WNBA history on Wednesday night, breaking the league's all-time record for points in a single season. Wilson eclipsed Jewell Loyd's old record of 939 points during the Aces' matchup with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. She broke the record on a midrange jumper in the final minute of the first half.

Wilson's latest historic feat had fans across the WNBA going crazy.

“The gap between A’ja Wilson and whoever you want at #2 in the W feels so significant it’s genuinely crazy,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. “A'ja Wilson's achievement is remarkable—941 buckets in a single season is an impressive record! Her performance is truly exceptional,” another added.

A third commenter compared Wilson to a pair of NBA legends. “Combine the best qualities of Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Tim Duncan and you have A’ja Wilson,” they wrote.

Wilson is charging towards another WNBA MVP in 2024. It would be her third time winning the award as the league's most valuable player after taking home the honor in 2020 and 2022. Entering Wednesday, the Aces star was averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. She is a strong candidate to take home the league's Defensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive season.

Wilson broke Loyd's record in just 35 games played, so any gripe about the league's extended 40-game season inflating the record can be dismissed. She is closing in on the WNBA record for points per game in a season as well, and has a massive lead with just four games to play after Thursday's contest. Diana Taurasi holds the current record at 25.3 points per game in 2006.

The Aces are trying to hang onto the No. 4 seed and keep home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs as they come down the home stretch in the regular season. Entering Tuesday's slate of games, Las Vegas had a one game lead for that spot over the Seattle Storm. If they can hang onto home court, Wilson and the two-time defending champs will be difficult to beat.